ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro Public Schools dismissed students one hour early Wednesday with the potential for heavy rain and more flooding in the afternoon.

Superintendent David Sawyer told 12 News that water levels were still high after Monday’s storm and he was concerned that the worst of Wednesday’s rain was forecast to happen during elementary school dismissal.

“Our hope is to get everyone home safely before there might be issues similar to what we experienced earlier this week,” Sawyer added.

The area sustained significant flooding Monday night, compelling Gov. Maura Healey to tour flooded areas in North Attleboro. The town opened an emergency shelter at the middle school for affected residents.

