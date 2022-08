ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A portion of South Avenue (Route 123) in Attleboro has been shut down as emergency crews respond to a crash.

The roadway is currently closed between West and Tiffany streets.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police in #Attleboro have blocked off a portion of South Ave (Rte. 123) as they respond to a crash. Details are limited — working to get more information. Stay with @wpri12 for updates. https://t.co/f4sSVUKyFI pic.twitter.com/JDWBi0RbOv — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) August 12, 2022

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering details. Check back for updates.