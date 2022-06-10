ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Attleboro announced Friday that in order to meet the demand for water this summer, it needs reopen its Wading River water treatment facility.

Officials say the city needs to provide 6.5 to 8 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to residents throughout the summer months.

The West Street water plant currently produces close to 4 MGD and is capable of producing more, according to the city, but doing so would lead to faster depletion of the reservoir it pulls from.

By opening the Wading River plant on or around June 20, close to an additional 2 MGD would be produced.

The Wading River plant was taken offline in September after it was found to be noncompliant with the state’s new standards for PFAS levels.

Given the current situation, city officials said there is no better options. Keeping the Wading River plant offline would lead to strict water-use restrictions and deplete reserves feeding the West Street plant.

On the other hand, they said restarting the Wading River plant would help alleviate water levels from other sources and make restrictions less likely later in the summer.

The city says the facility remains well within the PFAS standard set forth by the federal government, and it continues to work with other companies that specialize in water treatment to further implement a permanent PFAS filtration solution.

The city plans to use federal APRA grant money to offset the cost of the project.

Residents who have concerns about water quality will be able to access water, free of charge, at the West Street facility, according to the city.

Visit the city’s website to learn more about PFAS and how those issues are being resolved.