Attleboro police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Attleboro Police Department

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are seeking the public’s help in finding teenage boy who was reported missing.

Angel Santiago, 15, was last seen leaving a group home around 4 p.m. Saturday. Police say he has ties to Brockton and New Bedford.

Santiago stands 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 160 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with pink and yellow sections on it, dark-colored pants, white sneakers, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Attleboro detectives at (508) 222-1212.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour