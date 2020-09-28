Attleboro police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are seeking the public’s help in finding teenage boy who was reported missing.

Angel Santiago, 15, was last seen leaving a group home around 4 p.m. Saturday. Police say he has ties to Brockton and New Bedford.

Santiago stands 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 160 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with pink and yellow sections on it, dark-colored pants, white sneakers, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Attleboro detectives at (508) 222-1212.