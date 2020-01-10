Police looking to ID man who paid with fake $100 bill at Attleboro restaurant

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who attempted to pass counterfeit money at a local restaurant.

Police said the suspect attempted to pay using a fake $100 bill in a South Attleboro restaurant last Saturday.

The suspect who passed the counterfeit cash is described as a white male possibly in his late 20s.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark-blue Chicago Bulls hat, tan pants and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Attleboro Police Officer Joseph Thompson at (508) 222-1212.