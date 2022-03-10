ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Catalytic converter thefts have been an issue in local communities recently, and Attleboro police believe they stopped one in progress.

Officers responded to a Bank Street address around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man getting caught underneath a pickup truck, which police said is consistent with an attempted catalytic converter theft.

The suspect ran off, and even though police quickly set up a perimeter and called in a K-9 unit to help with the search, they were unable to find the man.

The vehicle’s catalytic converter wasn’t stolen or damaged, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.