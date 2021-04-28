Attleboro police release video of suspect that stole SUV with elderly woman inside

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who stole a vehicle with a woman in the backseat earlier this month.

The police department released surveillance footage of the suspect on Tuesday.

The video shows the man run up to an SUV parked at the Shell gas station on South Avenue, jumping behind the wheel and then driving off.

There was an elderly woman sitting in one of the backseats at the time of the carjacking.

The woman was found about a mile away from the gas station, after she said the suspect forced her out of the car.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Attleboro Police Department at (508) 222-1212.