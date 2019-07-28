Attleboro police looking for car break-in suspect

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are on the look out for a suspect who they say has been stealing items from vehicles in the city.

Investigators say the thefts are taking place in South Attleboro, in the neighborhoods of Allenson Ave., Woodbine St., Holly St., and Deerfield Ave. They say the incidents happen during the overnight and early morning hours over a few weeks.

COMMUNITY ADVISORY

The suspect is described as a white man, between 20 to 30 years old, of average height and medium length hair. He has been seen on foot attempting to open car doors.

Police are asking that people lock their car doors and that if they see any suspicious activity, to call Attleboro police.