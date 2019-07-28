Live Now
12 on 12: A Digital Original-The Cold Case Cards: All In

Attleboro police looking for car break-in suspect

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic police lights_1542405858127.PNG.jpg

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are on the look out for a suspect who they say has been stealing items from vehicles in the city.

Investigators say the thefts are taking place in South Attleboro, in the neighborhoods of Allenson Ave., Woodbine St., Holly St., and Deerfield Ave. They say the incidents happen during the overnight and early morning hours over a few weeks.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 20 to 30 years old, of average height and medium length hair. He has been seen on foot attempting to open car doors.

Police are asking that people lock their car doors and that if they see any suspicious activity, to call Attleboro police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams