ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are asking the public for help identifying two suspects in an arson investigation.

On April 15, a fire broke out at County Auto & Sales Service on County Street. Police say two men were seen on surveillance video in the area just after 5 p.m.

One is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens to early 20s, with a large build, short brown hair and a goatee. He was seen wearing a white FILA hoodie and work boots.

The second suspect is described as being a white male, possibly in his late teens to early 20s, with a medium build, light brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Shepard at (508) 222-1212.

Credit: Attleboro Police Department Credit: Attleboro Police Department