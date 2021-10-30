Attleboro police investigating stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WARP) — Attleboro police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police were called to Sixth Street for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found that a 56-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

While on scene, officers found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Randolph Godwin of Attleboro.

Godwin was taken into custody without incident, and will face charges relative to the stabbing.

Police are still investigating the incident.