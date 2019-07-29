Attleboro police ID suspect in motor vehicle thefts

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police have identified a suspect they believes is responsible for stealing from motor vehicles in South Attleboro over recent weeks.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that showed who they believe to be the suspect – Nicholas Grant, 25 – attempting to break into two cars in a driveway.

Police said the thefts and attempted thefts have happened in the area of Allenson Avenue, Woodbine Street, Holly Street, and Deerfield Road during the overnight and early morning hours.

They say Grant has a lengthy criminal history that includes similar incidents as well as assault and other motor vehicle offenses. They also say he has an active warrant out for his arrest from a few weeks ago when a police officer attempted to pull him over for a suspended license violation.

Grant, according to police, is also the suspect in a reported theft attempt from a motor vehicle on Riverside Avenue in Attleboro early Monday morning.

The Attleboro Police Department is in the process of obtaining arrest warrants for charges related to the series of thefts and attempted thefts in South Attleboro.

Police believe Grant may be staying in either South Attleboro and Pawtucket. He is known to be driving a gray 2006 Mazda 6 sedan with Massachusetts registration 6LJ-775.

Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of Grant is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department.

Police are also reminding people to always lock their vehicles at all times.