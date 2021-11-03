Attleboro police find shell casings after reports of gunfire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after gunshots were reported Tuesday night in Attleboro.

Police said they responded to the area of Carlon Street and Hanisch Road around 7:45 p.m. and found a number of shell casings in the road.

A witness told police they saw a male firing a gun, possibly at a vehicle that was fleeing the area.

A Mass. State Police K-9 unit was brought in to assist with the search, according to police, but no suspects were located.

No injuries were reported.