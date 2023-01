ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro City Council President James Dilisio has been named the city’s interim mayor, as he runs in the special election to succeed Paul Heroux.

Dilisio is running against councilor Cathleen DeSimone, former councilor John Davis, and Timothy Barone.

Heroux was sworn in as Bristol County sheriff Tuesday night after ousting longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in last year’s election.

The special election is slated for Feb. 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.