Attleboro man wins VaxMillions giveaway, plans to fund his kids’ college plans

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man has become the Bay State’s newest millionaire after winning the third drawing for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway.

Leo Costinos, a controller at a financial firm, was announced as the winner of Thursday’s drawing.

Costinos said he got vaccinated to protect himself, his family and his community.

He plans to use the money to support his children’s college plans.

As part of the giveaway, fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and up are eligible to win one of two remaining $1 million cash prizes. Two more $300,000 scholarship grants are still up for grabs for fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 and 17.

Eligible residents can visit VaxMillionsGiveaway.com to register for the final two drawings.