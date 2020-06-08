Attleboro man charged with motor vehicle homicide by OUI in deadly crash

NORTON, MASS. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence following a weekend crash that killed one of his passengers and left him and another passenger with serious injuries.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police allege Russell Stone was impaired when he crashed on Oak Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway, hitting a stone wall then slamming into a tree.

A 36-year-old Attleboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Stone, 59, and another passenger, a 51-year-old Fall River woman, were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where they remained as of Monday, the DA’s office said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

In addition to the motor vehicle homicide by OUI charge, the DA’s office said Stone was cited for speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He’ll be arraigned in Attleboro District Court at a later date.