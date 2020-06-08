Live Now
US Senate Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy

Attleboro man charged with motor vehicle homicide by OUI in deadly crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON, MASS. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence following a weekend crash that killed one of his passengers and left him and another passenger with serious injuries.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police allege Russell Stone was impaired when he crashed on Oak Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway, hitting a stone wall then slamming into a tree.

A 36-year-old Attleboro woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s office. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Stone, 59, and another passenger, a 51-year-old Fall River woman, were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where they remained as of Monday, the DA’s office said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

In addition to the motor vehicle homicide by OUI charge, the DA’s office said Stone was cited for speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He’ll be arraigned in Attleboro District Court at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com