ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man has been arrested as authorities continue to investigate a deadly house fire in November.

Adam Rollins, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of burglary with assault, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Judith Henriques (family photo)

Fire crews responding to Division Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 18 arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Police said 80-year-old Judith Henriques was found dead. The DA’s office said the cause and manner of her death is still being investigated by the state medical examiner’s office.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The DA’s office said more information will be released following Rollins’ arraignment.