Attleboro man charged for kidnapping, raping woman

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested an Attleboro man who officers allegedly found raping a woman in a commuter rail parking lot.

David Rogers, 63, is charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping, assault and battery, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 60.

Police said they received a tip from a neighbor who was out for a walk Friday morning and saw a man forcibly grab and shove a woman into a van.

The neighbor told police the vehicle drove off and into an MBTA commuter rail parking lot.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they caught Rogers in the act and arrested him immediately.

Officers are now obtaining a search warrant for his home and are looking for additional leads in the case.