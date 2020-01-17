Attleboro man accused of rape considered dangerous, remains behind bars

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro man accused of raping a disabled woman last week remains held without bail after a judge ruled he was a danger to the community.

David Rogers, 63, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated rape, assault and battery and indecent assault and battery on a disabled person.

At Rogers’ dangerousness hearing, Attleboro police testified that the victim has a “mental deficiency,” is homeless and didn’t fully understand what was happening. The victim did not know Rogers, police added.

Police said a neighbor saw Rogers forcibly grab and shove a woman into a van on South Main Street last week.

The neighbor alerted police and when they arrived on scene, they caught Rogers in the act and arrested him immediately.

Rogers ultimately confessed to forcing the 57-year-old disabled woman into his van and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Rogers was arraigned last week where he pled not guilty. He’s due back in court later this month.