Attleboro man, 47, killed in highway crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a car crash in Mansfield that claimed the life of an Attleboro man.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to I-95 North for reports of a crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon their arrival, the troopers found a heavily damaged Honda Accord in the highway median.

The driver, identified by police as a 47-year-old Attleboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that, for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the median. It appears the car hit several trees in the median before coming to a stop.

No other vehicles were involved and the circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.