Attleboro man, 18, killed in motorcycle crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A motorcycle crash on Route 1 in North Attleboro on Sunday claimed the life of a young Attleboro man.

Police have identified the victim as Shawn Jerauld, 18. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey shared the news on the school’s Facebook page, offering condolences to Jerauld’s family and friends.

Runey also included the link to a GoFundMe page that was set up to help Jerauld’s family pay for funeral expenses. As of Monday afternoon, it had raised nearly $5,000 toward its goal of $8,000.

Dear AHS Community,It is with great regret that I share the passing of Shawn Jerauld after an accident today. Shawn had… Posted by Attleboro High School on Sunday, June 30, 2019

In a followup post, Runey said counseling and support would be available in the school’s B1 cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. Monday.