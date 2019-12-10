Attleboro main break leaves some without water, others with low pressure

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro’s mayor is urging patience as crews work to fix what’s being described as a large water main break in the city.
Mayor Paul Heroux announced on Facebook the details of the break located at Pearl Street and O’Neil Boulevard.
While repairs are being made, some residents may be without water. In addition, due to the size of the break, others can expect low water pressure in that area of the city.
According to a notice sent to residents, once water service is restored, there may be some water discoloration. The city asks people to refrain from using chlorine bleach in laundry during this time. Anyone experiencing discolored water for longer than 24 hours should call the Water Department at 774-203-1850.