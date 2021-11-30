Attleboro home hit by gunfire; police seek light-colored Jeep

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired in an Attleboro neighborhood Monday night.

Attleboro police said they received multiple calls around 10 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Holman Street.

One person told police a round went through their window and several others hit trash barrels on the sidewalk.

More than 18 shell casings were found in the roadway, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Jeep SUV which may have Florida registration.

It’s unknown at this time whether this was a targeted incident.