Attleboro holds 3rd ‘drive thru’ food drive

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Following the success of two recent food drives and the need for more donations, Attleboro held a third “drive thru” food drive this weekend.

The event is taking place at the Sanford Street municipal parking lot, behind the YMCA.

Precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place. People are asked to have items in bags and in the trunk of their car and do not need to exit their vehicles.

Volunteers will be wearing PPE and all donations will be cleaned with disinfectant wipes as part of the sorting process.

Non-perishable items that are being asked to be donated include:

Soup

Lunch box snacks

Juice

Cereal

Canned or boxed pasta

Personal care items

They also accepting items that can be refrigerated, such as:

Chicken breast, thighs, and drumsticks

Ground beef, turkey and sausage

Porkloin

Ham

Coffee

Sugar packets

Sugar substitutes

Pudding

Baked beans

Individual fruit cups

Individual applesauce

Individual desserts

Individual chips

Individual pudding

Breakfast bars

Granola bars

Gluten free snacks

8 Oz. Shelf milk

Peanut butter

Nut free butter

Jelly

Whole grain pasta

Pasta sauce

Deli meats

Uncrustables

The items collected will help support the Hebron Food Pantry, St Theresa’s Food Pantry, St Joseph’s Food Cellar, Food n’ Friends, and Kids Summer Cafe, and Murray Unitarian Church Pantry.