Attleboro holds 3rd ‘drive thru’ food drive

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Following the success of two recent food drives and the need for more donations, Attleboro held a third “drive thru” food drive this weekend.
The event is taking place at the Sanford Street municipal parking lot, behind the YMCA.
Precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place. People are asked to have items in bags and in the trunk of their car and do not need to exit their vehicles.
Volunteers will be wearing PPE and all donations will be cleaned with disinfectant wipes as part of the sorting process.
Non-perishable items that are being asked to be donated include:
- Soup
- Lunch box snacks
- Juice
- Cereal
- Canned or boxed pasta
- Personal care items
They also accepting items that can be refrigerated, such as:
- Chicken breast, thighs, and drumsticks
- Ground beef, turkey and sausage
- Porkloin
- Ham
- Coffee
- Sugar packets
- Sugar substitutes
- Pudding
- Baked beans
- Individual fruit cups
- Individual applesauce
- Individual desserts
- Individual chips
- Individual pudding
- Breakfast bars
- Granola bars
- Gluten free snacks
- 8 Oz. Shelf milk
- Peanut butter
- Nut free butter
- Jelly
- Whole grain pasta
- Pasta sauce
- Deli meats
- Uncrustables
The items collected will help support the Hebron Food Pantry, St Theresa’s Food Pantry, St Joseph’s Food Cellar, Food n’ Friends, and Kids Summer Cafe, and Murray Unitarian Church Pantry.