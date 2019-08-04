Attleboro hit hard by severe thunderstorm

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents in Attleboro are busy cleaning up after a severe storm brought extensive damage to the area late Sunday afternoon.

Chainsaws could be heard well into the evening hours as crews worked to break down the many trees that were strewn over houses, cars and roadways.

@wpri12 @tjdelsanto check out this house crushed at the intersection of Brownell and Martin in Attleboro pic.twitter.com/evwU4cauUU — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) August 4, 2019

The storm itself lasted for less than ten minutes, according to those who experienced the storm.

“The wind got so strong. The trees in the back, the trees in the back were cracking everywhere,” Christiano Medeiros said.

Medeiros’ home on Martin Street was spared any significant damage, outside of a few shingles missing. His next-door neighbor, who wasn’t home at the time, wasn’t as lucky.

“Another neighbor asked me if they were okay. I didn’t know what they were talking about until I went around my house and saw that, their house was completely covered with that tree,” Medeiros said.

Only a few doors down, Ben Therrien recorded cell phone video of the strong winds pushing trees down.

“I wanted to take a little video clip of the wind gust. Because it started getting more and more intense. As that happened it got more intense,” Therrien said.

The intense storm snapped a pine tree that Therrien estimates stood over 100-feet tall.

“When the intensity got pretty crazy I shut the door. Maybe we should go to the basement,” he said.

That is exactly what anyone should do during a severe thunderstorm, because straight-line winds are just as dangerous.

“About 10 minutes it all died down, we heard crashes everywhere with the wind, then it blew away as quickly as it blew in,” Therrien said.

Meteorologists said this storm is a prime example of why you should take all severe weather warnings seriously.

“You just have to heed the warning and understand sometimes things are beyond your control,” Medeiros said.

STORM ALERT!As many of you may already know, Attleboro was just hit with some ‘microburst’ of hurricane strength winds… Posted by Paul Heroux on Sunday, August 4, 2019

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said it’s his understanding that at least half a dozen homes were damaged, but there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

He said if you have power now, it still may go out. National Grid has to turn the power off so parks and forestry workers can clear downed trees off the lines.