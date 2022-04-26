ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro is making way for a brand new, multi-million dollar high school, and demolition is set to begin Tuesday on part of the old building.

Students and staff will be using the current high school until the middle of June, but Principal Bill Runey says part of that building has to be demolished to make way for some of the new construction.

The new building is going up right next to the existing high school, which is more than 50 years old.

It will be four floors with 475,000 square feet, and able to hold 1,725 students. It is also making history as the biggest project ever in the city, costing $260 million.

On Tuesday workers will begin the exterior demolition to make room for things such as a temporary bus loop and parking.

Back in March, residents were invited to tour the inside of the old high school, which was part of a series of sendoff opportunities that will culminate with a lights-out extravaganza on June 18.

“We’re going to have memorabilia for sale, you can purchase pieces of the gym floor. you can purchase your old locker, auditorium chairs, things like that and we’re going to conclude the night by everyone walking outside and we’re going to shut the lights off one more time,” Runey said.

The demolition will take place until 2:30 p.m. and the new school is scheduled to open in September.