Image shows the suspect of Sunday’s robbery at Irving Gas 466 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after an Attleboro business was robbed twice in less than a week.

Attleboro police said that at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, they received a panic alarm from Irving Gas 466 on Route 1 and sent multiple units to follow up.

Police said the suspect, described as a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, entered the business while holding a compact style handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk complied and the suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

The suspect has still not been located.

Sunday’s robbery comes just six days after police say two suspects robbed the same business.

Police said that those two suspects also showed the clerk a gun and demanded money. They also took cigarettes, a lighter tray, and rolling papers.

The pair then ran off towards Newport Avenue and got into a car, according to police.

One of the suspects in Monday’s robbery was described as a Hispanic man wearing grey sweatpants and a black hoodie. Police described the second suspect as a Black male wearing a black ski mask and brown Timberland boots.