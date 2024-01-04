ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Newport Avenue.

A masked man with a black handgun entered the Mobil station around 12:20 a.m. Thursday and demanded the cashier give him the money from the register, according to police.

The suspect is described as a short man wearing a black North Face puffy jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and a white mask.

Police said he took an unknown amount of cash and left in a dark-colored, late model sedan. He was last seen heading westbound on Collins Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Daday at (508) 222-1212.

Suspect in armed robbery at Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

Suspect vehicle in armed robbery at Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

