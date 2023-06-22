ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into an Attleboro house fire that investigators have deemed “highly suspicious.”

Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch tells 12 News the fire appears to have started in the living room of the Pond Street home, which has been vacant for some time.

Birch added that the house has no utilities and has fallen into disrepair over the years.

The fire was contained to the living room, according to Birch, though the rest of the home did sustain heat and smoke damage.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.