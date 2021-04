ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a violent two-car crash in Attleboro early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Brown and Washington streets.

One of the cars ended up on its roof while the other appeared to be split in two.

Several people were brought to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unkown.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.