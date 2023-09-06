ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — This winter, street parking in Attleboro will be a bit more flexible.

That’s because Attleboro City Council has amended an ordinance making it illegal to park on public roads from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Instead of a consistent ban, the city has decided to declare emergency parking bans during during significant snowfall or other impending weather.

Those bans will remain in effect for at least the next 24 hours or until a public official lifts them.

Any vehicle in violation of an emergency parking ban will be towed at the owner’s expense under the advisement of police. Plows and emergency vehicles are exempt from the emergency bans.