Attleboro bank robbery suspect surrenders to police

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of robbing an Attleboro bank last week is now in police custody.

Attleboro police identified the suspect on Wednesday as Steven Cerqueira, 36, of Stoughton. They said he turned himself in to another law enforcement agency in connection with a separate robbery that occurred earlier this month in Middleborough.

Police allege it was Cerqueira that used a note last Friday to rob the Santander branch on Park Street before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Charges against Cerqueira in the Attleboro robbery are forthcoming, according to police.