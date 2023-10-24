ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, and police believe the suspects may have committed other robberies in the area.

Police said they were called to Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 just before midnight. The officers learned it was held up by two suspects armed with handguns, while a third suspect stayed in the driver’s seat of what appeared to be a white Kia Optima.

The clerk went along with the suspects’ demands, police said, opening the register so they could reach in and take the cash.

Both suspects then left the store and got into the vehicle, which headed west on Bacon Street toward Rhode Island.

The clerk was not harmed, according to police.

(Story continues below slideshow.)

Screenshot of surveillance video from armed robbery at Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

Screenshot of surveillance video from armed robbery at Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

Screenshot of surveillance video from armed robbery at Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

Screenshot of surveillance video from armed robbery at Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

Screenshot of surveillance video from armed robbery at Lucky Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in Attleboro (Courtesy: Attleboro Police Department)

The suspects are described as men in their early to mid-20s with thin builds and average height. They were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, black sweatpants, white sneakers, light-colored gloves, and masks.

Police learned that similar robberies had been reported in Central Falls and Pawtucket shortly before the Attleboro one, leading them to believe the same suspects were involved.

Pawtucket police told 12 News the M&R Convenience Store on Pawtucket Avenue was robbed by two armed males around 11:22 p.m. Monday. While the incident remains under investigation, they said it appeared to be the same two suspects from the other robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Attleboro detectives at (508) 222-1212 or leave an anonymous tip at (774) 203-1915.