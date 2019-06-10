Attempted child abduction under investigation in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a 5-year-old child away from a New Bedford park.

According to the New Bedford Police Department, the child was in the playground at Hazelwood Park on Saturday when a man asked the child to go with him.

Police said the child ran away from the man, who immediately left the park. The child’s mother then called police to report the incident.

The man is described as light-skinned and possibly in his mid-twenties.

Police said he was wearing light brown pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses. He was also seen pulling a cooler.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 991-6300.