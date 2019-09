FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man on the list of Top Ten Most Wanted suspects in Fall River has surrendered to police, the department said Friday morning.

Melvin Ward, 43, is charged with strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a family member.

Ward entered the headquarters Thursday and turned himself over to officers, according to Det. John Robinson, the department’s press information officer.