NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested 20-year-old Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado of New Bedford in connection with the Monday night shooting of undercover detective Lavar Gilbert, according to the Bristol County District Attorney.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said Gilbert, a 17-year veteran assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau, is doing “remarkably well” and is expected to make a full recovery.

Vasconcelos-Furtado will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court tomorrow, according to the district attorney.