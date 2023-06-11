NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police said an arrest was made Friday in connection with a shooting that occurred on Reynolds St. in May.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Ivanildo Mendes Alves of Reynolds St. on Friday. According to police, Alves fired gun shots from the porch of his residence at someone who was walking on the sidewalk on May 23rd. The victim was not injured.

Alves was charged with assault with intent to murder, possessing, carrying, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and possession of ammunition.

“These cases can be difficult to investigate. It takes the full attention of every officer involved, from the first patrol unit on the scene to the detectives who follow up on each available lead,” said New Bedford Chief of Police Paul Oliveira. “I’d like to thank everyone involved in bringing this dangerous offender into custody.”