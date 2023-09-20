FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have a suspect in custody after a murder Wednesday morning in East Freetown.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says police responded to 92 Chace Road just before 4:30 a.m. and found 44-year-old Heidi Chace dead.

Chace lived at the home, according to the DA’s office, along with Matthew Lucas, who was identified as the suspect.

Lucas, 54, was found hiding in a shed on Burns Lane about four hours later, the DA’s office said.

He’s due to be arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday in court.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.