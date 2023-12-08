FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of the Army-Navy game balls arrived in Foxboro Friday ahead of the annual matchup that’s taking place in New England for the first time in the series’ 124-year history.

The Army Marathon Team ran roughly 200 miles from West Point to deliver their game ball to Gillette Stadium.

Meanwhile, the 13th Company Midshipmen are over halfway through their more than 450-mile trek from Maryland.

The marathon teams run hundreds of miles each year to bring the game balls from their respective academies. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1981.

The Navy’s journey from Maryland to Massachusetts is the longest in the ball run’s history.

The only time the Navy didn’t participate in the ball run was in 1983 when the game was played in California. (The midshipmen would’ve had to run more than 3,000 miles across the country to get the ball to its destination.)

The Navy’s marathon team is slated to arrive with their game ball sometime Saturday morning.

The game balls will be brought onto the field by the Army and Navy parachute teams during their jump prior to kick off.