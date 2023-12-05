ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga made a big entrance on Monday at his alma mater, Bishop Feehan High School.

Braga touched down on the school’s softball field in a helicopter where Bishop Feehan President Tim Sullivan — who was also Braga’s classmate — was waiting for him.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s pretty surreal, to be honest with you, I can’t say I imagined three decades ago I would land at my high school in a helicopter,” Braga said.

Braga then spoke to the students about living a life of purpose and military career opportunities. He told them to follow their dreams no matter what they are interested in.

His visit comes just days before the Army-Navy game will be played in New England on Saturday for the first time in the series’ 124-year history.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. on WPRI 12.