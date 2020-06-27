Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Somerset

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Thelma Avenue in Somerset.

A family member of the female victim called police after finding two people dead inside the home around 8:05 a.m. Saturday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police found Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 31, both suffering from gunshot wounds. A gun was found underneath Joshua Pereira.

According to investigators, the couple recently separated, but Joshua Pereira returned to the home sometime before 8 a.m. Saturday. Around that time, witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from inside the home.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the official cause of death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com