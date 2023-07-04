RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Raynham, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to Ruth Ellen Road to find a man and woman shot dead. They’re identified as Tatiana Tavares, 30, of Raynham, and Scott Swale, 43, of Easton.

The DA’s office said it appeared Swale shot Tavares before turning the gun on himself.

A sliding glass door was found shattered at the home, which is how police believe Swale got inside, according to the DA’s office.

Swale and Tavares were reportedly in a “hostile” on-and-off relationship for about a year, the DA’s office added.

The incident remains under investigation.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.