‘Animal cruelty knows no boundaries’: RISPCA offers $2K reward for person who shot, paralyzed Fall River cat

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An anonymous Rhode Islander is hoping to help a Fall River woman get justice for her cat, who had to be put down after it was shot with a BB gun.

The Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said Thursday an anonymous supporter of the non-profit heard the story and felt compelled to assist in the search for the culprit.

“Despite the incident being outside of the Rhode Island SPCA’s jurisdiction, this generous supporter still recognized that animal cruelty knows no boundaries,” the organization said in a statement.

The supporter is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and paralyzed 10-year-old Wolf in his owner’s backyard last week.

The investigation began when Shelly Borges said she found Wolf unable to move behind her pool. After her veterinarian told her Wolf had a BB gun pellet lodged in his spine, she made the difficult decision to put him down.

“We hope this act of kindness encourages those with information to come forward, providing a swift resolution to the case, closure for the family, and justice for Wolf,” the RISPCA said.