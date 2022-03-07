BOSTON – The top aide to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia during his City Hall corruption scheme has been spared jail time in the case, instead sentenced Monday to a year of probation and a fine of $50,000.

The sentence came immediately after Genoveva Andrade, the former chief of staff to Correia, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to federal agents in 2018 as they investigated corruption and bribery in Correia’s office. She had been offered immunity in the case at the time.

The lie was specifically about the more than $22,000 from her salary she gave to Correia as a “kickback” to obtain her high-ranking job, according to prosecutors.

“I made a serious mistake when I got involved in with Jasiel Correia,” Andrade told the court shortly before her sentence was handed down. “I wish I had never laid eyes on him.”

She apologized to the court, her family, and the people of Fall River.

It was the second time Andrade attempted to plead guilty, after Judge Douglas Woodlock tossed out a previous plea deal on six charges that also would have left her with no prison time. This time around she pleaded to just one count, and the rest are being dropped.

Andrade had initially been charged with six crimes including extortion, bribery and conspiracy alongside her former boss, Correia, who faced two dozen counts. Correia was the prime target of the investigation, and the two were originally slated to go on trial together as co-defendants.

But Andrade pleaded guilty to the six counts against her in December 2020, while Correia maintained his innocence and was later convicted by a jury of 21 counts at trial. (Ten counts have since been thrown out by a judge on a technicality, and Correia was sentenced to six years in prison.)

But in June 2021, Woodlock rejected Andrade’s plea deal because it contained no prison time. Unlike a typical plea deal, Andrade had reached a special “C” plea where the sentence could not be altered by the judge.

Facing the rejected deal, Andrade went to trial in December 2021. But the trial hit a snag during jury selection after a witness tested positive for COVID, and the trial was postponed until March.

The second plea deal with prosecutors was then reached last month.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.