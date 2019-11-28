An army to fill Fall River bellies on Thanksgiving

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A crew of 40 volunteers converged on the Covel Street home of the Sociedade Cultural Acoriana — the city’s Azorean Cultural Society — Thursday morning to assemble and cook what’s billed as Fall River’s largest free Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Co-organizer Anna Santos, whose family organizes the SCA’s event with their restaurant, T.A. Restaurant on South Main, said it’s been a tradition for 17 years.

Some 300 meals had to be put together early to be delivered around the city, to neighbors who put in requests. Food for visitors in person is dished up starting at 11 a.m. and the feed runs till 3 p.m.

“People thank us; sometimes they just ask, ‘Can we give you a hug?’ Some people cry, because they used to donate — but there comes a time in your life you can’t donate any more, you need it for yourself,” Santos said.

Though some are embarrassed to feel the need to pick up a meal, she said, “It’s not just for people who can’t afford it. It’s for all of us, it’s for everybody.”

In total, some 700 meals are being served this year, Santos said.