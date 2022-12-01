DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Fall River men were arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert for a Dartmouth mother and her infant son.

Officers were called to Tucker Road Thursday morning for reports of several people arguing.

Upon their arrival, police said a man told officers he had been involved in an altercation with 21-year-old Jeremias Cabral, who threatened him with a knife and stole his cell phone.

Police said the man claimed Cabral then forced the 23-year-old mother and her infant son into the car, which immediately sped off.

Jeremias Cabral and Michael Abrantes (Courtesy: Dartmouth Police Department)

The man’s accusations triggered an Amber Alert for the mother and infant, as officers were concerned for their well-being.

Both the mother and her infant were found unharmed a short time later in Fall River.

Detectives eventually learned Cabral is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, though it’s unclear if he’s the father of the child.

The investigation took a turn when police said the woman told detectives she and her child weren’t abducted and went willingly with Cabral.

Officers ended up arresting Cabral and the driver of the car involved, 28-year-old Michael Abrantes.

Cabral has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny, while Abrantes is facing drug charges.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.