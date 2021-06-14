‘Always there to lend a helping hand’: Fall River crash victim remembered as doting father

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Ever since he was young, Kory Gray had always wanted a motorcycle.

That’s because his father had one, according to the mother of their son Amanda Angell, and he wanted to be just like his dad.

Angell, who dated Gray for more than a decade, said he was extremely close to his father.

The 31-year-old’s dad passed away a few years ago, she said, so Gray was excited when he finally purchased his own bike.

“He was a hard worker, he had dreams and goals,” she said.

But Gray’s life was unfortunately cut short over the weekend.

The Tiverton man was killed after the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said his motorcycle collided with a car in Fall River Saturday afternoon.

Angell tells 12 News Gray was a loving father to their son, Noah.

“He was caring and always there to lend a helping hand,” Angell said. “He will be forever missed.”

“I will continue to have his memory live on for our son,” she said. “Noah will always know how much his father loved him.”

In addition to being a doting father, Angell said Gray was also a loving and kindhearted brother and friend to many.

The crash remains under investigation by the DA’s office.