TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Taunton involving a car and two motorcycles.

Police said that at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash involving the driver of a 2014 Lexus Sedan and two motorcyclists on Route 24 South.

Initial evidence suggests that the driver of the Lexus, Fred Moreira, 35, of New Bedford, was driving while under the influence of alcohol and struck the two motorcycles, causing the riders to be thrown from their bikes, according to police.

Police said one of the motorcycles was operated by Tyler Moniz, 30, of Fall River. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other motorcycle was ridden by a 39-year-old Fall River man, according to police. He suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Moreira was arrested and is expected to be arraigned at Taunton District Court. Police say he will face several charges including vehicular homicide and operating under the influence of liquor.