All 5 Dems seeking Kennedy seat hail from Newton, Brookline

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two more Democrats from the Boston suburbs have joined the race to win the congressional seat currently held by Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy.

Former Brookline Selectwoman Jesse Mermell and Newton City Councilman Jake Auchincloss both announced campaigns this week for the 4th District seat, which Kennedy has represented since 2012 but is giving up to mount a primary challenge against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

Their entries into the race mean all five candidates currently running are from the two wealthy Boston suburbs at the northern tip of the district, which stretches south through the Attleboros all the way to Fall River. Already running are Newton’s Becky Grossman, Brookline’s Alan Khazei and Brookline’s Ihssane Leckey.

If Kennedy runs, his US House seat opens up too. Here's a look at it (in purple). Half the votes are in this group of towns



Newton (12%)

Brookline (7.5%)

Taunton (6%)

Attleboro (5%)

Needham (5%)

Franklin (5%)

N.Attleboro (4%)

Wellesley (4%)

Milford (3.5%) https://t.co/oHIaBiwwmG pic.twitter.com/4qXGQaUjcR — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) August 19, 2019

Mermell, 39, was a top aide to Gov. Deval Patrick and most recently led the progressive business group Alliance for Business Leadership. In an effort to differentiate herself and show an awareness of the district’s sprawl, she kicked off her campaign Wednesday by visiting Al Mac’s Diner in Fall River.

Citing both Kennedy and his predecessor Barney Frank, she said, “The 4th [District] has been home to legendary members of Congress who have engaged with the issues unique to each community and the work I’ve done far from my hometown show clearly I understand and will deliver on that.”

Auchincloss, a Harvard graduate who served overseas in the Marines, also pledged to support progressive policies such as the Green New Deal and mandatory buybacks of assault weapons.

Alluding to his military service, he said on his website, “I’m running for Congress to lead from the front once more.”

One prominent Boston-area Democrat who will not be running for the seat: State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who announced Wednesday she had decided not to enter the 4th District race.

“I was going to run because I knew I could be a direct and unambiguous voice that would cut through the noise,” Goldberg said in a statement. “However, our work here is too important and I will find a new avenue to combat the injustice I see in our country and our world today.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook