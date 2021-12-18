“AJ Quetta Rink” dedicated in honor of former Bishop Feehan player and now assistant coach

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It was packed house inside New England Sports Village on Saturday evening for the dedication of “AJ Quetta Rink.”

Quetta is the former Bishop Feehan player and now assistant coach who continues to inspire with his story of perseverance.

The North Providence native is recovering from a spinal cord injury he suffered during a hockey game earlier this year that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

AJ Quetta Rink hosted its first hockey tournament this weekend under the new name. It was formerly known as Premiere Rink.

AJ’s Army, a worldwide movement created in his honor, said that all of the money raised from the tournament will toward Quetta and his recovery.

