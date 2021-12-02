AJ Quetta named assistant coach of Bishop Feehan hockey team

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bishop Feehan High School varsity hockey star who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game earlier this year is returning to the team, but not as a player.

Bishop Feehan said Thursday that AJ Quetta will soon be joining the team as an assistant coach.

The North Providence native was seriously injured after missing a shoulder check and crashing head-first into the boards during a game back in January.

Quetta is now paralyzed from the chest down and spent nearly three months in an Atlanta rehab hospital recovering.

As assistant coach, Quetta’s responsibilities will include working with the forwards, assisting with breaking down practice and game film for the team, brand building and program communication, according to Bishop Feehan.

The community has continued to rally behind Quetta throughout his recovery, from donating thousands of dollars to offset his medical expenses to kick starting a movement dubbed “AJ’s Army.”

More to come.

